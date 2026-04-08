Taste Your Way Through Hoboken at the Hoboken 7th Annual Mac & Cheese Festival on April 11th, 2026

Ready, set, let’s eat some Mac & Cheese at the Hoboken Annual Mac & Cheese Festival.
Set your taste buds on the food crawl format, as participants stop at many designated Mac & Cheese stops throughout Hoboken”
Participating Mac & Cheese stops
Wonder
River Street Garage
The Waiting Room
Antique at 112
Carlo’s Bakery (sweet treat stop)
Dipped N’ Smashed (sweet treat stop.
The Brass Rail
Green Rock Tap & Grill
GTK (VIP Exclusive)
Madd Hatter
Hoboken Biergarten
The Madison Bar + Grill
Napoli’s Brick Oven Pizza
Pizza Republic
Texas Arizona
Urban CoalHouse (GA + VIP Exclusive Offer)
How to chow down at the Mac & Cheese Festival?https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/HobokenMacCheeseFest
If tickets are still available
If You Go:
7th Annual Mac & Cheese Festival
April 11th, 2026
Variety of stops