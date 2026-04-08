Taste Your Way Through Hoboken at the Hoboken 7th Annual Mac & Cheese Festival on April 11th, 2026

Ready, set, let’s eat some Mac & Cheese at the Hoboken Annual Mac & Cheese Festival.

Set your taste buds on the food crawl format, as participants stop at many designated Mac & Cheese stops throughout Hoboken”

Participating Mac & Cheese stops

Wonder

River Street Garage

The Waiting Room

Antique at 112

Carlo’s Bakery (sweet treat stop)

Dipped N’ Smashed (sweet treat stop.

The Brass Rail

Green Rock Tap & Grill

GTK (VIP Exclusive)

Madd Hatter

Hoboken Biergarten

The Madison Bar + Grill

Napoli’s Brick Oven Pizza

Pizza Republic

Texas Arizona

Urban CoalHouse (GA + VIP Exclusive Offer)

How to chow down at the Mac & Cheese Festival?https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/HobokenMacCheeseFest

If tickets are still available

If You Go:

7th Annual Mac & Cheese Festival

April 11th, 2026

Variety of stops