Events for Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus and Kearny

Jersey City
Cookies with Santa
A social event featuring opportunities for photos with Santa Claus, cookies, and a gift card raffle.
Galeria Cafe, 110 Hutton Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307.
3:00 PM.
Heights Craft Corner In-Person
A craft hour to make fun projects and explore new materials. Registration is available, and 10 seats were left as of the source date.
Pershing Field Community Center (Offsite – specific address not provided, in Jersey City Heights area)
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Jersey Nutcracker
A performance of The Nutcracker ballet, presented with “The Jersey Sound”. This is part of an ongoing run through Dec 23.
Nimbus Arts Center, 329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302.
7:00 PM.
