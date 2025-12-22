Events for Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus and Kearny

Living Nativity, Secaucus, New Jersey

Jersey City

Cookies with Santa

A social event featuring opportunities for photos with Santa Claus, cookies, and a gift card raffle.

Galeria Cafe, 110 Hutton Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307.

3:00 PM.



Heights Craft Corner In-Person

A craft hour to make fun projects and explore new materials. Registration is available, and 10 seats were left as of the source date.

Pershing Field Community Center (Offsite – specific address not provided, in Jersey City Heights area)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Jersey Nutcracker

A performance of The Nutcracker ballet, presented with “The Jersey Sound”. This is part of an ongoing run through Dec 23.

Nimbus Arts Center, 329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

7:00 PM.

