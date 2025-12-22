Jersey City Free Public Library Reopens Lafayette Branch

Jersey City Free Public Library is excited to announce the long-awaited reopening of the Lafayette Branch Library. While the closure lasted longer than we initially anticipated, we are thrilled to welcome the Bergen-Lafayette community back into this revitalized space. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Lafayette Branch Library (307 Pacific Avenue) on Thursday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. The renovated branch will provide patrons with opportunities to come together, discover and cultivate new skills, and access the tools they need to thrive. With updated resources and inviting spaces, Lafayette Branch Library is poised to become a valued hub for community engagement and Lifelong Learning.



Jersey City Free Public Library Director Terry B. Hill emphasized the importance of the Lafayette Branch Library’s reopening and its role in serving the Bergen-Lafayette community, “The revitalization of Lafayette Branch Library marks an exciting new chapter for Jersey City Free Public Library and for the residents of the Bergen-Lafayette community. Our upgraded branch represents more than a refreshed building—it’s a renewed promise to the people we serve. By expanding access points across the city and updating our facilities, we’re creating Welcoming Spaces where everyone can learn, connect, and feel supported. We’re proud to offer resources that meet people where they are and help them thrive.”



The newly renovated Lafayette Branch Library received a full transformation. Updates to the space include new lighting fixtures and modern library furniture, creating a Welcoming Space for all patrons. A standout addition is the new community pod, which will serve as a private booth, offering a quiet and focused space for reading, studying, or working. The branch also features a flexible library area that can be easily rearranged to accommodate larger programs and events, ensuring the space can adapt to the community’s evolving needs. Additionally, the branch now has a fully ADA-compliant handicap ramp, allowing easy access for patrons using wheelchairs, walkers, canes, or those with temporary mobility challenges.



The significance of the Lafayette Branch Library’s reopening was underscored by the Jersey City Free Public Library’s South District Regional Branch Manager, Renee Moody, who reflected on the deeper meaning of the moment and the library’s role in the community, “This moment is more than a ribbon cutting — this is a homecoming. A library is a beacon, a place where dreams are sparked, where knowledge grows, and where everyone is welcomed with dignity and respect. The Lafayette Branch stands as a reminder that even through long waits and challenges, meaningful progress is always worth striving for. Let this be a celebration of our shared resilience and a source of inspiration for all we will continue to build together. Welcome to a new chapter for the Lafayette community.”



As the Lafayette Branch Library reopens, Jersey City Free Public Library is pleased to welcome Joanne Johnson as the new Branch Manager. The branch is supported by newly hired staff, with additional team members joining in the coming months, all of whom are committed to providing excellent service and strengthening the library’s connection to the Bergen-Lafayette community.



The Jersey City Free Public Library (JCFPL) is the largest municipal library in the State of New Jersey, serving one of the most diverse cities in the country. The Library meets the needs of the community by providing a wide array of programming and resources, and access to a broad range of print, digital, and audiovisual collections. The Library has been a cornerstone of Jersey City’s growing and changing community for more than 120 years.