Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for 1888 Studios in Bayonne

Public officials and entertainment industry representatives took part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the 1888 Studios at 2 Avenue A. Among those at the ceremony were: former Bayonne Law Director Jay Coffey; First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll III; Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin; CEO Tim Sullivan of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority; Vice President Flynn Busson of the 1888 Studios; actress and Bayonne resident Tammy Blanchard; Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis; President Arpad (Arki) Busson of the 1888 Studios; Council Member At-Large Loyad Booker; and Second Ward Council Member Jackie Weimmer.



On December 16, public officials and film industry executives took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the 1888 Studios, the motion picture and television production complex that will rise at the foot of Avenue A in Bayonne. The event took place inside a tent on the studio construction site, the former location of the Texaco refinery that closed in the 1980s. The new facility will include 23 soundstages on 58 acres. More than one million square feet of building space will be constructed. The construction phase is expected to produce 2,300 union jobs for the building trades. When the facility is complete and operational, it is expected to produce 2,000 union jobs. Paramount has already signed an agreement for a ten-year lease for a major portion of the 1888 Studios.

Speaking about Bayonne at the ceremony, Arpad (Arki) Busson, the President of the 1888 Studios, said that the production complex “will reshape the city for generations to come” and would make Bayonne “a global connector.” Mr. Busson thanked Mayor Jimmy Davis for making Bayonne “a most welcome place to do business.”

Following the groundbreaking ceremony for the 1888 Studios, Governor Phil Murphy gave an interview to journalists near the Bayonne Bridge.

Paramount’s Global Operations executive, Jose Turkienicz, said that his company will lease 285,000 square feet of space at the 1888 Studios. He called the studio complex “a major step forward” and a source of “creative momentum.” A former New Jersey resident, Mr. Turkienicz, thanked the state’s public officials for supporting tax credit programs for the film industry in the Garden State. He said that the 1888 Studios were “building a future.”