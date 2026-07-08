Here is our new series “Let’s Cook it ourselves ” Once a week, we will post a new recipe for you to try at home

Eggplant Pizza courtesy of Marketgrow.com

Eggplant Pizza offers a delightful twist on traditional pizza by using thick slices of eggplant as the base instead of dough, making it a low-carb, gluten-free option that’s both nutritious and satisfying. These mini pizzas are topped with savory tomato sauce, a sprinkle of cheese, and customizable toppings such as pepperoni, mushrooms, or bell peppers. Baked until the cheese is melty and the eggplant is tender, this dish is perfect for a healthy, quick meal or a fun, versatile appetizer that everyone can enjoy.

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds

Salt, to draw out moisture

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Assorted toppings: pepperoni, diced bell peppers, sliced mushrooms

Fresh basil for garnish

Instructions:

Prep eggplant: Salt both sides of the eggplant slices and let sit for about 20 minutes. Pat dry. Cook eggplant: Brush both sides with olive oil and bake at 400°F for 15 minutes. Add toppings: Top each slice with tomato sauce, cheese, and other toppings. Bake: Return to oven and bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Garnish and serve: Add fresh basil and serve warm.

Enjoy your Eggplant Pizza as a healthy alternative that brings a fresh approach to a classic favorite!

marketgrow.com