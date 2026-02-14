Events for Saturday, February 14th and Sunday, February 15th, 2026-Jersey City, Hoboken, and Secaucus

Saturday, February 14, 2026 (Valentine’s Day)

Jersey City

Family Valentine’s Day Party: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM at 902 Brewing Co. (101 Pacific Ave). A kid-friendly celebration featuring a DJ dance party, face painting, and local vendors.



Valentine’s Indulgence Dinner: Starting at 5:00 PM at Hyatt Regency Jersey City (2 Exchange Place). A prix-fixe dinner with waterfront views, themed cocktails, and an elaborate dessert selection.



Save the Powerhouse Walking Tour: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, meeting at Marin Blvd and Christopher Columbus Dr. A historical tour hosted by the Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy.

