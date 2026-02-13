JCPD Ceasefire Unit Makes Key Arrest Linking Juvenile Suspect to Multiple Gun-Related Incidents

The Jersey City Police Department’s Ceasefire Unit began the week with a significant arrest connected to two shooting incidents dating back to October 2025, underscoring the JCPD’s targeted approach to gun violence reduction and accountability.

On October 21, 2025, at approximately 11:19 p.m., officers responded to confirmed shots fired in the area of Van Nostrand and Ocean Avenues. No injuries were reported. Nearly two weeks later, just after midnight on November 6, 2025, officers responded to another confirmed shots fired incident in the area of 102-106 Rutgers Avenue. While no injuries were reported, several parked vehicles sustained bullet damage.