Solomon Administration Announces Community Meetings Across All Six Wards to Address City Budget

Mayor Solomon Announces Community Meetings Across All Six Wards to Address City Budget

A series of facilitated dialogues will engage community leaders, elected officials, and residents in constructive conversations about the city’s fiscal challenges

Mayor James Solomon today announced a series of community meetings across all six wards of Jersey City, designed to engage residents and community leaders in open, constructive dialogue about the city’s budget challenges. The meetings represent the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive civic participation as the city navigates a critical fiscal moment.