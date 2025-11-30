Events for Monday,December 1, 2025 for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Events a day ahead, because it’s always better to know what you might want to do the next day

Jersey City

29th Annual Toy Drive Donations 2025: You can donate new, unwrapped toys to this event.Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. City of Jersey City Hall, 280 Grove St.

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Resident Response Center will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children in Jersey City.



Movement Monday Yoga with Meg: This yoga class is for all levels.

Location: Made of Leaves at 195 New York Ave.

Time: 7:30 p.m..

