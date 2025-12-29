Events for Monday, December 29th, Jersey City and Hoboken and Secaucus

Jersey City
Snowman Sensory Play: A children’s event featuring a snowman book reading, craft activities, sensory stations, and a marshmallow treat station.
Krayon Park, 206 Van Vorst Street, 2nd Floor.
10:00 AM.
Noel Sagerman Trio Plus Jam Session: A live jazz performance followed by an open improvisation jam session.
The Brightside Tavern, 141 Bright Street.
6:00 PM.
Muhlenberg Mules vs. NJCU Gothic Knights: Men’s college basketball game.
John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center, 110 Culver Avenue.
7:00 PM.
Jersey City Ice Skating: Outdoor seasonal skating is available throughout the day.
Newport Skates, 95 River Drive South.
Hoboken
Maker Monday: A weekly craft activity for all ages hosted by the public library.
Grand Street Branch, Hoboken Public Library, 124 Grand Street.
3:30 PM.
Bingo at Hoboken Biergarten: Weekly Monday night bingo social.
Hoboken Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street.
Time: 7:30 PM.
Drumming Is Healing: A West African dance and drum class held every Monday.
Issyra LLC, 300 Observer Highway, Suite C.
7:30 PM.
Secaucus
Lap Tots: A weekly early literacy and social program for toddlers.
Secaucus Public Library, 1379 Paterson Plank Road.
11:30 AM.
Ongoing Regional Holiday Activities
The 8th Annual Affordable Art Show: Featuring local artwork for sale.
Location: Art House Productions, 345 Marin Blvd, Jersey City.
Holiday Donation Drives: Various locations in Hoboken and Jersey City are accepting toys and winter gear through early January.