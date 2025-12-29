Events for Monday, December 29th, Jersey City and Hoboken and Secaucus

Jersey City

Snowman Sensory Play: A children’s event featuring a snowman book reading, craft activities, sensory stations, and a marshmallow treat station.

Krayon Park, 206 Van Vorst Street, 2nd Floor.

10:00 AM.



Noel Sagerman Trio Plus Jam Session: A live jazz performance followed by an open improvisation jam session.

The Brightside Tavern, 141 Bright Street.

6:00 PM.



Muhlenberg Mules vs. NJCU Gothic Knights: Men’s college basketball game.

John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center, 110 Culver Avenue.

7:00 PM.



Jersey City Ice Skating: Outdoor seasonal skating is available throughout the day.

Newport Skates, 95 River Drive South.



Hoboken

Maker Monday: A weekly craft activity for all ages hosted by the public library.

Grand Street Branch, Hoboken Public Library, 124 Grand Street.

3:30 PM.



Bingo at Hoboken Biergarten: Weekly Monday night bingo social.

Hoboken Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street.

Time: 7:30 PM.



Drumming Is Healing: A West African dance and drum class held every Monday.

Issyra LLC, 300 Observer Highway, Suite C.

7:30 PM.



Secaucus

Lap Tots: A weekly early literacy and social program for toddlers.

Secaucus Public Library, 1379 Paterson Plank Road.

11:30 AM.



Ongoing Regional Holiday Activities

The 8th Annual Affordable Art Show: Featuring local artwork for sale.

Location: Art House Productions, 345 Marin Blvd, Jersey City.

Holiday Donation Drives: Various locations in Hoboken and Jersey City are accepting toys and winter gear through early January.