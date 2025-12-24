Hoboken Rockets Defy Odds to Win American Dream Hockey League Championship

River View Observer Sports Contributor

The Hoboken Rockets demonstrated that heart, experience, and teamwork remain essential in hockey.

Entering the Winter 2025 American Dream Hockey League playoffs as underdogs, the Red Hoboken Rockets rallied from a 4–8 regular-season record to capture the league championship, shutting out Momma’s Boys 3–0 in the title game at The Arena at American Dream.

The championship run was anything but predictable. After barely qualifying for postseason play, the Rockets caught fire at the right time, winning three straight playoff games with disciplined play, balanced scoring, and strong goaltending.