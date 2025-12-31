Mayor-Elect James Solomon Announces Transition Leadership Team

Jersey City, NJ – Wasting no time following his overwhelming victory, Mayor-Elect James Solomon announced his transition leadership team today. The dynamic team will support Mayor-Elect Solomon ahead of his swearing-in on January 15th. Collectively, they bring decades of city government and public service experience, which will ensure that Mayor-Elect Solmon can deliver an affordable Jersey City.

Co-Chairs: County Commissioner Bill O’Dea; Jim Johnson, COO, Trinity Church; and Hetty Rosenstein, Labor Activist.

Executive Director: Keshav Poddar

Political Director: Stuart Thomas, Campaign Manager, James Solomon for Jersey City.

Transition Counsel: Scott D. Salmon, Esq.

Mayor-Elect James Solomon said, “I am honored to announce my transition leadership team, a diverse and experienced group of dedicated individuals ready to tackle the pressing challenges facing Jersey City. From day one, we will build a City Hall that not only responds to our residents’ needs but anticipates them – and will take the affordability crisis head on. Our commitment is to create a government that is accessible, transparent, and proactive, ensuring that every voice is heard. I believe that with this team by my side, we can implement innovative solutions that will make Jersey City affordable and pave the way for a brighter future for our community.”