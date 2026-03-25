Hudson County Community College Foundation Art Collection Celebrates Major Art Donation from Benjamin Ortiz and Victor P. Torchia, Jr.

“Untitled” (Bus, Crowds of People, and Buildings) by J. Clarke, 1982, Oil on Canvas, 19” x 28”

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) received a landmark gift to its Foundation Art Collection from collectors Benjamin Ortiz and Victor P. Torchia, Jr., who donated more than 200 works of art in honor of the College’s 50th anniversary. Much of the donated artwork focuses on work by women artists and artists from Latin America and the Caribbean. This major donation significantly expands the breadth and depth of the College’s already extensive permanent collection, bringing new paintings, prints, sculptures, antiquities, and a bevy of antique photographs to the College’s campuses, where students will encounter and enjoy the art as part of their daily lives at HCCC.

According to Mr. Ortiz and Mr. Torchia, “Our collection consists of works on paper across all media. We regard ourselves not as owners of these artworks, but as their stewards. For over four decades, we have approached the acquisition of art with a deep sense of responsibility and a commitment to preservation. It is our privilege, as collectors, to make these works accessible, ensuring they serve as enduring resources for education and scholarly inquiry by students, faculty, researchers, and the broader public. We are honored to have formalized this commitment through their inclusion in the 50th Anniversary gifts to the Hudson County Community College Foundation Art Collection.”