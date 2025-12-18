Events for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus for Thursday, December 18, 2025

LSC After Dark

Jersey City Events

Jersey City Cabaret: The Holiday Show

A holiday-themed cabaret performance.

Art House Productions, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

7:30 PM.



ROTOSCOPE Live (Holiday Food Drive)

Live music event with a holiday food drive. No cover charge.

Pet Shop, 193 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

7:00 PM.



WSA Mix & Mingle Fundraiser

A fundraiser to support autism acceptance, featuring drinks, bites, music, and raffles.

The Stork Club Rooftop, 2 Chapel Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305.

7:00 PM.

