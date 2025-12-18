Events for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus for Thursday, December 18, 2025

Jersey City Events
Jersey City Cabaret: The Holiday Show
A holiday-themed cabaret performance.
Art House Productions, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302.
7:30 PM.
ROTOSCOPE Live (Holiday Food Drive)
Live music event with a holiday food drive. No cover charge.
Pet Shop, 193 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302.
7:00 PM.
WSA Mix & Mingle Fundraiser
A fundraiser to support autism acceptance, featuring drinks, bites, music, and raffles.
The Stork Club Rooftop, 2 Chapel Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305.
7:00 PM.
