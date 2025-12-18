Art House Productions Opens Submissions for the 2026 Jersey City Comedy Festival Stand-Up Competition

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Jersey City Comedy Festival Co-Producer Rich Kiamco) invites comics to apply for the 2026 Jersey City Comedy Festival stand-up competition, taking place June 9–13, 2026.

Now in its 7th year, the Jersey City Comedy Festival has become one of the region’s most exciting comedy events, bringing together nationally recognised headliners, emerging talent, and enthusiastic audiences to the heart of Jersey City. The festival celebrates stand-up comedy, promotes diversity and inclusion, and provides unique opportunities for networking and career growth.