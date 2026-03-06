Events for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus For Friday, March 6th, Saturday, March 7th, and Sunday, March 8th 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026

JC Fridays: Spring Edition

10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Art House Productions, 345 Marin Blvd, Jersey City

Arts & Culture Festival

Description: A city-wide celebration of the arts featuring free exhibitions, performances, and studio tours.



Ghana Flag Raising Ceremony

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

City Hall Council Chambers, 280 Grove Street, Jersey City

Community/Cultural

Official ceremony celebrating Ghana’s independence at Jersey City City Hall.



Fastlife After Work Party

5:00 PM

The Ashford, 145 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

Nightlife

After-work social event featuring DJ Fastlife, Smoke Black, and Ralphie Mercado.



Christine Santelli & Heather Hardy Live

7:30 PM

Location: 503 Social Club, 503 3rd Street, Hoboken

Live Music (Blues/Americana)

A soulful evening with Grammy-nominated songwriter Christine Santelli and violinist Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy.

Cost: $20 advance / $25 at door; BYOB.



All That Roxx Live

9:00 PM

Pig and Parrot Last Resort, 125 Washington Street, Hoboken

Live Music

High-energy live performance by the band All That Roxx.

Visit Hudson NJ







Saturday, March 7, 2026

Spring Craft Beer Tasting

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Pint Bar, 34 Wayne Street, Jersey City

Type: Food & Drink

Description: Hosted by the Jersey City Kiwanis Club, featuring a selection of spring craft beers.



2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade (JC)

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Jersey City

Type: Parade/Holiday

Description: The annual Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day celebration through the city streets.



Hoboken LepreCon Bar Crawl

12:00 PM

Various Bars, Hoboken

Social/Holiday

The massive annual St. Paddy’s themed bar crawl across Hoboken.



Where Deep Waters Cross featuring Carolyn Dorfman Dance

7:30 PM

White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Dance/Multidisciplinary

A collaboration between Carolyn Dorfman Dance and Jersey City Poet Laureate Rashad Wright.



Chess Tournament at Cafe Lafayette

10:00 AM

Cafe Lafayette, 74 Maple Street, Jersey City

Competition

Description: Competitive tournament with cash prizes for the top three finishers.







Sunday, March 8, 2026

(International Women’s Day)

Siren Song: International Women’s Day Celebration

1:00 PM

902 Brewing Co., 101 Pacific Avenue, Jersey City

Live Music & Art

Showcase of local women-fronted musical acts and artists to raise funds for women’s initiatives.



In Her Footsteps: A Celebration of Women in History

Time: 1:00 PM

Museum of Jersey City History, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City

Immersive Multimedia/History

Interactive experience featuring actors portraying influential women from history.



International Women’s Day Run (5K)

10:00 AM

Overpeck County Park, 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia (near Secaucus)

Fitness/Charity

Inaugural 5K run/walk benefitting JBWS survivors of domestic abuse.



The Currys Live

3:00 PM

Hoboken

Live Music (Indie Folk-Rock)

Description: Harmony-driven performance by the indie band The Currys; kids are welcome for free.

Cost: $20