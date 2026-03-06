Events for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus For Friday, March 6th, Saturday, March 7th, and Sunday, March 8th 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026
JC Fridays: Spring Edition
10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Art House Productions, 345 Marin Blvd, Jersey City
Arts & Culture Festival
Description: A city-wide celebration of the arts featuring free exhibitions, performances, and studio tours.
Ghana Flag Raising Ceremony
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
City Hall Council Chambers, 280 Grove Street, Jersey City
Community/Cultural
Official ceremony celebrating Ghana’s independence at Jersey City City Hall.
Fastlife After Work Party
5:00 PM
The Ashford, 145 Newark Avenue, Jersey City
Nightlife
After-work social event featuring DJ Fastlife, Smoke Black, and Ralphie Mercado.
Christine Santelli & Heather Hardy Live
7:30 PM
Location: 503 Social Club, 503 3rd Street, Hoboken
Live Music (Blues/Americana)
A soulful evening with Grammy-nominated songwriter Christine Santelli and violinist Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy.
Cost: $20 advance / $25 at door; BYOB.
All That Roxx Live
9:00 PM
Pig and Parrot Last Resort, 125 Washington Street, Hoboken
Live Music
High-energy live performance by the band All That Roxx.
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Spring Craft Beer Tasting
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: Pint Bar, 34 Wayne Street, Jersey City
Type: Food & Drink
Description: Hosted by the Jersey City Kiwanis Club, featuring a selection of spring craft beers.
2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade (JC)
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Jersey City
Type: Parade/Holiday
Description: The annual Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day celebration through the city streets.
Hoboken LepreCon Bar Crawl
12:00 PM
Various Bars, Hoboken
Social/Holiday
The massive annual St. Paddy’s themed bar crawl across Hoboken.
Where Deep Waters Cross featuring Carolyn Dorfman Dance
7:30 PM
White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City
Dance/Multidisciplinary
A collaboration between Carolyn Dorfman Dance and Jersey City Poet Laureate Rashad Wright.
Chess Tournament at Cafe Lafayette
10:00 AM
Cafe Lafayette, 74 Maple Street, Jersey City
Competition
Description: Competitive tournament with cash prizes for the top three finishers.
Sunday, March 8, 2026
(International Women’s Day)
Siren Song: International Women’s Day Celebration
1:00 PM
902 Brewing Co., 101 Pacific Avenue, Jersey City
Live Music & Art
Showcase of local women-fronted musical acts and artists to raise funds for women’s initiatives.
In Her Footsteps: A Celebration of Women in History
Time: 1:00 PM
Museum of Jersey City History, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City
Immersive Multimedia/History
Interactive experience featuring actors portraying influential women from history.
International Women’s Day Run (5K)
10:00 AM
Overpeck County Park, 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia (near Secaucus)
Fitness/Charity
Inaugural 5K run/walk benefitting JBWS survivors of domestic abuse.
The Currys Live
3:00 PM
Hoboken
Live Music (Indie Folk-Rock)
Description: Harmony-driven performance by the indie band The Currys; kids are welcome for free.
Cost: $20