Bayonne High School Presents Mean Girls March 13-15, 2026

Bayonne High School Drama Society is proud to announce its upcoming spring musical, Mean Girls. The production is directed by Lori Alexander, a former Broadway performer whose professional experience and passion for theatre bring exceptional energy and expertise to the BHS stage. Featuring more than 70 talented student performers, musicians, and members of the technical and stage crew, this high-energy show promises an unforgettable theatrical experience for the entire community.

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron as she navigates the wild and hilarious world of high school cliques after moving from Africa to suburban Illinois. As she encounters “The Plastics” and learns the ups and downs

of popularity, the story delivers sharp humor, catchy songs, and a heartfelt message about friendship, identity, and staying true to yourself.

Ms. Alexander shares that she is thrilled to bring this vibrant production to the Bayonne community. “The themes of Mean Girls are always timely,” she says. “There’s so much heart beneath the humor, and I’m

incredibly proud of the dedication and talent our students have brought to this show. Audiences are going to have a wonderful time.”

Performances will be held at Bayonne High School’s Alexander X. O’Connor Auditorium, 669 Avenue A, Bayonne, New Jersey.

Performance Dates:

Friday, March 13 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 PM

Ticket Prices:

$15 Adults

$10 Students and Senior Citizens



*Mean Girls is recommended for ages 12 and up.



Tickets are available online at bhsdrama.booktix.com.