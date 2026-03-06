Jersey City Police Make 17 Arrests for Illegal Handgun Possession Year-to-Date

Solomon Administration’s Focused Enforcement Results in 32 Firearms Recovered Citywide

Just two months into 2026, the Jersey City Police Department has made 17 arrests for unlawful possession of a handgun, as part of focused enforcement efforts targeting illegal handguns. In connection with those arrests, officers safely recovered nine firearms.

Among the weapons recovered was a “ghost gun” assembled without a serial number and a firearm that investigators have connected to three separate cases involving the same actor. All were charged under New Jersey law with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Citywide, a total of 32 firearms have been removed from circulation so far this year. The enforcement results reflect the Solomon Administration’s commitment to proactive public safety.

“Every illegal firearm taken off the street represents a potential act of violence prevented,” said Jersey City Mayor James Solomon. “Our strategy is clear. We are identifying illegal weapons, intervening early, and holding individuals accountable before those firearms can be used to harm someone else. This is about prevention, not reaction.”

“Our officers are removing these firearms from our neighborhoods without using their service weapons, placing themselves in harm’s way to prevent further violence. That is disciplined policing focused on protection, not escalation,” said Acting Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose. “We are sending a clear message that carrying an unlawful handgun in Jersey City will result in arrest.”

In the coming weeks, the Administration will advance several additional public safety initiatives to further strengthen crime reduction efforts, including patrol restructuring to enhance on-the-ground deployment and the reorganization of 911 dispatch operations to improve response times and coordination.

The Jersey City Police Department continues to encourage residents to report suspicious activity. Community cooperation remains a critical component in preventing gun violence and ensuring safe neighborhoods across the city.

Anyone with information related to these or other incidents is asked to contact the Jersey City Police Department or submit tips anonymously through email at policetips@njjcps.org or by calling 855-JCP-TIPS.