Entertainment -Outside Hudson BERGENPAC ANNUAL WOMEN’S LUNCHEON HONORING DARLENE LOVE WITH SPECIAL GUEST PRESENTER GLORIA GAYNOR 

Tuesday May 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) is proud to announce that legendary Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee DARLENE LOVE will be honored and serve as the distinguished guest speaker at the annual Women’s Spring Luncheon, taking place on May 19, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. on the BergenPAC Taub Stage at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. This highly anticipated event with limited seating recognizes Women’s History Month, highlighting Darlene Love’s outstanding contributions to music and her enduring impact on the community. This year’s event promises to be truly memorable as Darlene Love, a beloved figure in the music community, will receive her recognition from last year’s recipient, the legendary Gloria Gaynor. Gloria, honored at last year’s luncheon, will personally present the award to Darlene, creating a powerful moment that celebrates the tradition of women uplifting women and passing the torch of excellence. This is a fundraiser event to benefit bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School programs.

If You Go- bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, N.J.

www.bergenpac.org

