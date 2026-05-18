Bayonne:  Apraxia Awareness Proclamation

Bayonne Proclamation for Apraxia Awareness: Mayor Robert Kubert issued a proclamation for Apraxia Awareness. The goal of the proclamation is to increase the public’s knowledge about childhood apraxia of speech, an extremely challenging speech disorder that affects one in 1,000 children. This condition causes children to have significant difficulty learning to speak and is among the most severe speech deficits in children. Those with apraxia require early, appropriate, and intensive speech therapy. Public awareness about childhood apraxia of speech is essential for families of children with this neurological disorder and the professionals who support them to achieve the needed service for those learning to use their own voice. Pictured left to right: Adonis Martinez, Ethan Martinez, Kirsy Ulloa, Alanna Martinez, Superintendent of Recreation Pete Amadeo, and Mayor Robert Kubert.