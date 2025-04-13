Archdiocese of Newark Announces Holy Week Schedule

Cardinal Tobin to Preside Over Liturgies During the Church’s Most Sacred Time

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will baptize new members of the Catholic Church during the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. (Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark)

The Archdiocese of Newark will join the Universal Church as Catholics and other Christians enter the most sacred week of the year, beginning with Palm Sunday and culminating in the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday.