DR. KING’S ENDURING MESSAGE

Bayonne Mayor James Davis-Mayors Column

On Monday, January 15th, we observed the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday. This day should remind us about his life’s mission – equality for all Americans. By backing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Dr. King fought for equal rights for all Americans, regardless of race, color, creed, sex, or national origin.

Martin Luther King, Jr. is not simply a figure from the past. Fifty-six years after his death, Dr. King’s words and actions remain relevant to the issues that we face today. Recent acts of violence that were rooted in religious and racial hatred reminded us all that Dr. King’s work remains to be fulfilled. Across the country over the years, Americans have been killed, just because they were Black, White, Hispanic, Jewish, Asian, Native American, gay, or members of other groups. The hatred and the violence must stop.