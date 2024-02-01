JERSEY CITY FILMAKER ANTHONY CUPO SELECTED FOR GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL

HOLLYWOOD NEW JERSEY TO BE PRESENTED

New Jersey’s Premier Independent Film Festival is celebrating its 22nd Anniversary March 21 – 24. The internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated and enriching selection of original works from locally produced filmmakers as well as from around the world. “The upcoming 2024 Festival returns to experience 200 films from over 14 countries over four days in 8 venues hosting parties, professional panels, events, special honors and more,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

The Garden State Film Festival offers several categories for films and filmmakers of all kinds. Among the selection include feature length and short films, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, pilots, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in NJ. The Garden State Film Festival is pleased to announce that the film Hollywood New Jersey produced by Jersey City resident, Anthony Cupo, will screen at this year’s festival. We hope you come out to cheer on our hometown heroes who have put so much time and talent into these productions. ?

Hollywood New Jersey will screen on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 12:00pm at Cranford Theater, Cranford , NJ