Catch a wave at the island of Ireland’s top surf spots

Winter is big wave time in Ireland so grab your board and head for the Atlantic swells that will give you an adrenaline high.

Serious surfers love Ireland in winter. It may be cold, often wet and frequently windy but that all combines to produce some of the most exciting peaks around. So, don your wetsuit and head for these top surfing spots.

Bundoran, County Donegal

Bundoran is Ireland’s surf capital with waves to suit all abilities. There are also several surf schools there to help you get started or hone your skills. Bundoran is the home of The Peak, a reef break that attracts experienced surfers from all over the world.

Portrush, County Antrim

Along the island’s beautiful north coast, there are plenty of great surfing spots but Portrush is the standout one. The east strand is a beautiful 2.5km sandy beach that receives waves that are up to three meters high and give a fast ride.

Mullaghmore Head, County Sligo

Along the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way, great surfing spots abound. Mullaghmore Head is considered to be one of Europe’s premier big wave locations with swells reaching 12m. Nearby Easkey beach, famous for its two reef breaks, is also one to add to the list.

Cliffs of Moher, County Clare

Aileen’s Wave is Ireland’s infamous surfing wave. Created by a precise combination of stormy conditions and easterly winds, the wave rises just off the famous Cliffs of Moher and can reach 15m high. For experienced surfers only, it offers a magical ride through the barrel of the wave.

Carrownisky, County Mayo

There’s surf all year round at Carrownisky Strand, one of County Mayo’s many golden beaches, and it’s suitable for beginners and intermediate surfers alike. The stunning location is also popular with walkers and horse riders.

Ballybunion, County Kerry

Ballybunion’s two glorious beaches are great places to jump on your board and enjoy some gentle surfing, The south beach is overlooked by a picturesque castle and is separated from the north beach by a rocky outcrop.

Inchydoney Beach, County Cork

If you’re new to surfing or are getting the family to dip their toes in the surfing experience, Inchydoney Beach near Clonakilty is ideal. There’s a surf school on the beach where you can hire wetsuits and boards and get tips on getting started.

