FULL ARTICLE- Jersey City Breaks Ground on Historic Redevelopment Project with 80% Affordable & Workforce Housing

Most Affordable Housing of Any Private Mixed-income Community This Size in the Country
— Mayor Steven M. Fulop, the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA), and City Council Members joined Bayfront Development Partners, LLC — a joint venture between Pennrose LLC and Paths — to officially break ground today on the first building in the long-anticipated Bayfront Redevelopment Project on May 14, 2025, marking a historic milestone in Jersey City’s largest mixed-income community initiative to date.
Located on the Hackensack River Waterfront, the six-story Bayfront Promenade building will feature 210 residential units, of which 167 units are set aside for low- and moderate-income households:
- 74 affordable units designated for low-income families earning 60% or below AMI.
- 93 workforce units designated for moderate-income families earning at or below 120% AMI.
- 80% of affordable and workforce units in total at Bayfront Promenade.
