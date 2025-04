The Annual Blessing of the Bikes hosted by Bayonne Elks #434 began on Saturday, April 19th.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis stopped by with members of the Municipal Council. Pictured with Mayor Davis, 2ND Ward Council Member Jacqueline Weimmer, Council Member at Large Loyad Booker, Council Member at Large Juan M Perez, and members of the Bayonne Police Department

Live music is provided by Who’s Your Daddy