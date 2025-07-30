Hudson County Community College Welcomes Dominique Maynard as Director of the Hudson Hub One Stop Student Services Center

Hudson County Community College announced that Dominique Maynard has been named the College’s Director of the Hudson Hub One Stop Student Services Center.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominque Maynard as the new Director of the Hudson Hub One Stop Student Services Center. In this role, Ms. Maynard will oversee the establishment and operation of a comprehensive student services center that will streamline and enhance the student experience at HCCC by integrating the functions of various college offices into a single place and providing students with efficient access to a wide range of administrative and support services.

Ms. Maynard is a student-driven professional who brings extensive experience in student services and operations to her new role. She most recently served as Associate Director of One Stop Operations at Union College of Union County, where she managed initiatives to improve student access and support across advising, financial aid, and registration. Her previous experience includes Student Services Specialist for Advising, Career and Transfer at the same institution, and Student Affairs Liaison Graduate Assistant at UNC Greensboro, where she supported initiatives designed to advance student success and engagement.

Ms. Maynard is anticipating the completion of her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degree with a concentration in Community College Leadership from Rowan University. She holds a Master of Education in Higher Education with a concentration in Student Affairs Administration from UNC Greensboro and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Family & Human Services from Towson University, illustrating her longstanding commitment to advancing the mission of community colleges and fostering environments for student growth.

“We are excited to welcome Dominque Maynard to the HCCC family,” said HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. “Her dedication to student-centered service and her track record of effective leadership in One Stop operations will help ensure our students have the support they need to thrive and reach their educational goals. HCCC looks forward to the leadership and wealth of experience Dominique will bring to the Hudson Hub One Stop Student Services Center as she works to build a supportive, efficient, and accessible environment for all students.”