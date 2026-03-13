Events for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus for Saturday, March 14th and Sunday, March15th, 2026

T-Rex Exhibition now open at LSC.ORG for more information

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Jersey City

Math Madness / Pi Day Celebration: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Liberty Science Center. Features Pi Day puzzles, guided math yoga, and photo ops with Elmo and Count Von Count.



Jersey City Brewsology: 7:00 PM at Liberty Science Center. An after-hours event with dozens of local craft breweries and cideries for guests 21+.



Holi on the Cruise: 12:00 PM at Liberty Landing Marina. A colorful celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi featuring music and traditional colored powders on the water.



Women’s Month Market: 10:00 AM at Cafe Lafayette. A local market series highlighting women-owned small businesses.



Comedy Show: 6:30 PM at Dorrian’s Red Hand. Standard stand-up sets with full dinner and drinks available.



Once Upon A Mattress: 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM at Art House Productions. A theatrical performance of the classic musical comedy.



Hoboken

Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM starting at Birch Hoboken. The largest Saint Patrick’s Day pub crawl in the city, featuring multiple venues and live DJs.



Kegs & Eggs: 8:00 AM at Madd Hatter. Festive breakfast and drinks followed by a targeted bar crawl.



UFC Fight Night Viewing: 7:00 PM at Madd Hatter. Catch the Emmett vs. Vallejos bout on big screens.



Bayonne & Secaucus

Burn & Brew Pop-Up: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Orange theory Bayonne. Specialty coffee event featuring Ube lattes and matchas.



Collectibles Duo Event: 1:30 PM at OJ Mac’s Irish Publick House. A mix of shopping for collectibles in a pub atmosphere.



Color with a Princess: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Secaucus Community Services. A themed youth activity hosted by the town.



Sunday, March 15, 2026

Jersey City

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays: 12:00 PM (Doors 11 AM) at White Eagle Hall. Family-friendly concert introducing kids to classic rock.



Ukrainian Poster Exhibition & Concert: 2:00 PM at Ukrainian National Home. “Voice of the Unforgettable” featuring Victoria Kalaich.



Sing Along Sundaze: 3:00 PM at The Factory. Brunch and music vibe where guests are encouraged to sing along.



Sunday Night Jazz: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Madame. Smooth jazz and all-day happy hour at this French restaurant.

White Eagle Hall Jersey City



Hoboken & Secaucus

Toastique Community Run: 7:00 AM at Toastique. A free run/walk followed by post-exercise coffee and socializing.



Psychic Fair Fundraiser: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Secaucus Community Services. A community fundraising event featuring local reader

Coming March 22nd Bayonne St. Patrick’s Day Parade