Bayonne Fire Museum to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Start of Regular Hours

The Chief John T. Brennan Fire Museum announced that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 30, at 4:30 p.m. The event will mark the start of regular hours for the museum, which will be open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The museum is located at 10 West 47th Street. Regular Saturday hours will start effective May 2.

The museum building was constructed in 1875 as the first firehouse built in the City of Bayonne. At the time of its completion, the firehouse was known as Bayonne Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, and it housed a volunteer fire company. It was a hand-drawn truck company was located on what was known then as Northview Avenue. The address was changed to 47th Street in 1888 when Bayonne standardized a system of numbered side streets.

Originally, the firehouse had just one floor. A second story was added in 1884, so that the building could accommodate new, horse-drawn fire trucks. In 1906, Bayonne switched from volunteer fire companies to a paid fire department. The paid firefighters continued using the firehouse until 1928. After that, for several decades, the Association of Exempt Firemen held their meetings in the building.

In 1974, Mrs. Geni Brown, the sister of Fire Captain Edward Kaminski, suggested to Fire Chief John T. Brennan that the City of Bayonne apply to have the firehouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1976, the firehouse received a place on the National Register with the support of Mayor Dennis P. Collins and Community Development Director Joseph Pulaski.

On October 15, 1979, the firehouse was dedicated as the Bayonne Firefighters’ Museum. “Fireman Pete” Gwiazdowski was the museum’s first curator. On May 19, 1988, the building was rededicated as the Chief John T. Brennan Fire Museum, to honor retired Fire Chief Brennan who led the Fire Department from 1960 until he retired in March 1988.

The fire museum includes the state’s oldest hand-drawn hose carriage and a hand-drawn hand pumper. The museum also includes several original oil paintings of Chief Officers of the New York City Fire Department. Firefighter artifacts include antique fire trumpets, fire helmets, badges, and numerous other items.

The fire museum will offer private tours by appointment only. Members of the public can contact the museum by email at bfdmuseum@gmail.com or by phone at 201-725-1683.