Local Events for Saturday, April 25th, Sunday,April 26th, 2026 for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Jersey City
“Dear Chilltown” Solo Art Show
Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 6:00 PM
Location: Neighbors Studio, 370 Pacific Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Description: An immersive solo exhibition by Supah, exploring Jersey City’s culture, identity, and environment through original artwork.
Jersey City Connects: Coffee and Walk Mixer
Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM
Location: Roast’d Coffee, 10 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ 07310
Description: A social community mixer for meeting new people while enjoying a local walk.
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