Local Events for Saturday, April 25th, Sunday,April 26th, 2026 for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Jersey City

“Dear Chilltown” Solo Art Show

Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 6:00 PM

Location: Neighbors Studio, 370 Pacific Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304

Description: An immersive solo exhibition by Supah, exploring Jersey City’s culture, identity, and environment through original artwork.



Jersey City Connects: Coffee and Walk Mixer

Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Location: Roast’d Coffee, 10 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ 07310

Description: A social community mixer for meeting new people while enjoying a local walk.

