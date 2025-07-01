Art House Productions Launches Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund to Support Artists and Teachers

Art House Productions is proud to announce the launch of the Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund, a new microgrant program honoring the life and spirit of beloved artist and social worker Javiera “Javi” Rodriguez.

Javi was a dedicated social worker at Becton Regional High School in East Rutherford, NJ, known for her fierce advocacy, compassion, and commitment to the students and families she served. She was also a gifted artist, jewelry designer, and maker under the name Javiera Magaly. A cherished member of the Art House community, Javi volunteered at the annual Snow Ball Gala year after year. Her sudden passing in April 2020, during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, left an immeasurable void in her community and in the lives of all who knew and loved her.