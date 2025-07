Reverend Dr. Frances Snelling Teabout was recently sworn in as a member of the Hudson County Community College Board of Trustees.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Board of Trustees Chair Jeanette Peña announced that Reverend Dr. Frances Snelling Teabout has been appointed to serve as the Board’s newest member, filling the expired term of Trustee Emerita Pamela Gardner. Dr. Teabout swore the oath of office at the Board’s June 10, 2025, meeting.