Soul Machine Will Play Top 40, Yacht Rock, R&B, and Motown in the Bayonne Summer Sounds Concert Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Soul Machine will present Top 40 songs, Yacht Rock, R&B tunes, and Motown music in the Summer Sounds by the Bay concert on Wednesday, July 16, at 7:00 p.m. Be ready for a memorable night of singing and dancing.

The concert will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The concert site is located below the foot of West 16th Street, between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The Recreation Division urges members of the audience to bring their chairs. No chairs will be provided.

On music days during the summer concert season, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance.

For more information about the concerts, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or email BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM.

