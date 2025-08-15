5th Annual Vyshyvanka Charity 5K Run/Walk  at J. Owen Grundy Park Jersey City waterfront

Ukrainian Jersey City (a non-profit 501(c3) organization) warmly invites community members and all supporters to the 5th Annual Vyshyvanka Charity 5K Run/Walk, taking place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., along the scenic Jersey City Waterfront at J. Owen Grundy Park

Organized for the fifth consecutive year by the passionate team at Ukrainian Jersey City, this event embodies the spirit of unity, compassion, and solidarity. A remarkable running race dedicated to supporting this year’s cause, which is once again raising funds for one of their cornerstone projects, “Ambulances for Ukraine”.

Link to register: https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/JerseyCity/VyshyvankaRun

Event Details:

Location: Jersey City Waterfront – J. Owen Grundy Park

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM Start