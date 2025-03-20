Are You Ready for the Cherry Blossoms?

Spring arrived on Thursday, March 20th, 2025, and with Spring comes cherry Blossom season, which will also arrive in a few weeks.

Typically, in New Jersey, the peak bloom happens between the second and third week of April. But with warmer winters and earlier springs, cherries have been blooming earlier in recent years in New Jersey.

There is nothing prettier than watching Cherry Blossoms pop up. with clusters of these trees in parks, and gardens and lining some streets.

In Hudson County, you can find Cherry Blossom Trees in Bayonne’s Stepehn Gregg Park on Kennedy Boulevard also in Jersey City’s; Liberty State Park off Audrey Zapp Drive, in Historic downtown Jersey City, Hamilton Park, and in Riverview-Fisk Park Palisade Avenue, Jersey City

Cherry Blossoms Bloom around the State of New Jersey

There are also plenty of parks where you can see the Cherry Blossoms bloom: