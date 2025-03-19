“Jersey City Cup” Kicks Off Countdown to the 2026 World Cup with Soccer Events to Engage andInspire Local Youth

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces the “Jersey City Cup,” the city’s kickoff event as excitement builds toward the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Registration is now open for the free Memorial Day weekend soccer tournament. The Jersey City Cup will host local soccer players, ages 7 to 14, for a one-of-a-kind soccer event as part of the community’s kickoff celebration.

“Jersey City will play a major role before and during the World Cup, and getting our youth involved from the very beginning is a chance to inspire and motivate our youngest residents.” Mayor Fulop said. “We also want to capitalize on the many opportunities and economic drivers the World Cup will bring to our businesses, community, and residents.”

The friendly tournament will celebrate the soccer community with the free two-day event. Everyone is invited to enjoy food trucks and other activities that will be open to the public for family fun over the holiday weekend.