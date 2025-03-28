 Lights! Camera! Action! Hudson County Community College Offers New Jersey Film Academy Industry Credentials 

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) participated in the launch of the New Jersey Film Academy at Brookdale College. HCCC will begin offering the course, “Script to Screen: Introduction to the Entertainment Industry,” on April 7, 2025.

New initiative addresses entertainment industry demand in the Garden State.

New Jersey is considered the birthplace of the silent film era that featured the work of director D.W. Griffith and stars Mary Pickford, Lillian Gish, Lionel Barrymore, and the Marx Brothers along the Hudson River. In the serial “The Perils of Pauline,” damsel in distress Pearl White was seen clinging to the cliffs of the Fort Lee Palisades. Actors, studios, and production crews later relocated to Hollywood. A century later, the Garden State is reclaiming its status as a film and television production hub. Netflix and Lionsgate expansions into New Jersey, as well as Palisades Stages in Kearny, and Cinelease in Jersey City, signal the demand is growing for a skilled, homegrown workforce.