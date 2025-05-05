NYC Tequilia and Spirits Fest is Coming

Saturday, May 10, 2025, 6 pm-9:30 pm. The event will be held at the Harborside Atrium. On the waterfront of Jersey City with a view of the Manhattan skyline, enjoy over 100 styles of Tequila, Mezcal, and more, delicious food, and great music.
The Jersey City Tequila Fest is a perfect opportunity for Tequila and Mezcal enthusiasts to meet and hang out with friends and enjoy a huge variety of tequila and spirits
Tequila Fest is your all-access pass to tequila and spirits from around the world. Travel the world of wine at Industry City. Guests will enjoy unlimited samples for the entire evening paired with live entertainment, food, and interactive games.
With over 100 styles, it’s a great place to discover new libations and speak to representatives. Tequila Fest will also feature amazing vendors to purchase everything from New York-made products.
Guests will enjoy unlimited samples, paired with live music and food from Mozzarepas, Taste of Poland, Chavas Empanadas, Angry Archies and more.
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Session Times
6-9:30 pm
Chelsea Industrial
535-551 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001
Ticketing Info
General Admission: $60
Designated Driver: $15
Tickets are available online at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jersey-city-tequila-and-mezcal-fest-tickets-1261457024919?aff=oddtdtcreator
All tickets include unlimited tastings and a souvenir tasting glass.
Vendor Participation:
Palomo
Ultramundo
G4 tequila
Acabo Raicilla
Quentisential brands
3BR Distillery
Golden Bay Distillery
Pistola
Drink Juan Please
Lalo Tequila
Ovo Vodka
Den of Thieves Whiskey
Siete Sirena’s Mexican Spirits
El Jefe Spirits
El Texano
Casa Elemental Sotol
Lafayette
Casa J tequila
Casa de Hamsa
Pathfinder
The Original Pickle Shot
Spiribaum
El Buho Mezcal
Spirited Insider
Su Casa Mezcal
Reif Rum
and more
Food Vendors
Mozzarepas
Taste of Poland
Angry Archies
Chavas Empanadas
And more coming!