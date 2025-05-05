NYC Tequilia and Spirits Fest is Coming

Saturday, May 10, 2025, 6 pm-9:30 pm. The event will be held at the Harborside Atrium. On the waterfront of Jersey City with a view of the Manhattan skyline, enjoy over 100 styles of Tequila, Mezcal, and more, delicious food, and great music.

The Jersey City Tequila Fest is a perfect opportunity for Tequila and Mezcal enthusiasts to meet and hang out with friends and enjoy a huge variety of tequila and spirits

Tequila Fest is your all-access pass to tequila and spirits from around the world. Travel the world of wine at Industry City. Guests will enjoy unlimited samples for the entire evening paired with live entertainment, food, and interactive games.

With over 100 styles, it’s a great place to discover new libations and speak to representatives. Tequila Fest will also feature amazing vendors to purchase everything from New York-made products.

Guests will enjoy unlimited samples, paired with live music and food from Mozzarepas, Taste of Poland, Chavas Empanadas, Angry Archies and more.

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Session Times

6-9:30 pm

Chelsea Industrial

535-551 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001

Ticketing Info

General Admission: $60

Designated Driver: $15

Tickets are available online at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jersey-city-tequila-and-mezcal-fest-tickets-1261457024919?aff=oddtdtcreator

All tickets include unlimited tastings and a souvenir tasting glass.

Vendor Participation:

Palomo

Ultramundo

G4 tequila

Acabo Raicilla

Quentisential brands

3BR Distillery

Golden Bay Distillery

Pistola

Drink Juan Please

Lalo Tequila

Ovo Vodka

Den of Thieves Whiskey

Siete Sirena’s Mexican Spirits

El Jefe Spirits

El Texano

Casa Elemental Sotol

Lafayette

Casa J tequila

Casa de Hamsa

Pathfinder

The Original Pickle Shot

Spiribaum

El Buho Mezcal

Spirited Insider

Su Casa Mezcal

Reif Rum

and more

Food Vendors

Mozzarepas

Taste of Poland

Angry Archies

Chavas Empanadas

And more coming!