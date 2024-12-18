Amtrak Guest Rewards Celebrates Milestone of Eclipsing 20 Million Enrolled Members

Loyalty program success aligns with the growth of ridership and train travel demand

Amtrak Guest Rewards, the loyalty program for America’s Railroad, has reached a historic milestone, welcoming its 20 millionth enrolled member, who alongside fellow members have started earning points toward Amtrak reward travel, upgrades, gift cards, and more. This achievement comes as Amtrak Guest Rewards members now make up nearly half of Amtrak’s ridership.

“Reaching 20 million enrolled Amtrak Guest Rewards members is a testament to Amtrak’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience, providing our guests with outstanding value,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President Loyalty and Customer Engagement Lisa Copeland. “We thank all of our members and look forward to welcoming future members aboard to experience all Amtrak Guest Rewards has to offer.”

The 20 million enrolled Amtrak Guest Rewards members milestone comes on the heels of recent additions and improvements Amtrak has made to its loyalty program, train service, and customer experience, leading to record-breaking ridership of 32.8 million customers in its Fiscal Year 2024. This includes Points & Cash, a major enhancement that allows members to pay for Amtrak travel using a combination of points and cash, the new Borealis service between St. Paul and Chicago, which carried 100,000 customers in less than six months, the reinvention of the Cafe Acela menu, and more, with several new developments and improvements set to come within the next year and beyond.

Joining Amtrak Guest Rewards is free and members can immediately start earning points toward Amtrak reward travel and other redemptions, upon enrollment. Members earn two points per dollar spent on Amtrak travel, plus a 25% point bonus for Business Class travel and a 50% point bonus for Acela First Class travel. Amtrak Guest Rewards members with Tier status receive additional point bonuses on travel, as well as benefits to elevate the customer experience, including upgrades, lounge access, and companion coupons. Members can book reward travel to experience Amtrak Across America for as few as 400 points.

About Amtrak®

Amtrak offers unforgettable experiences to more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada.