MAYOR’S CORNER-Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis-A Christmas Story

My fondest memories of the holiday season go back to Thanksgiving nights growing up. After Thanksgiving dinner at my grandmother’s apartment in Jersey City, my father would drive us back to Bayonne. My sister and I would always anticipate what would happen after our car made a right onto 29th Street, and then a left onto Broadway. Suddenly, there it was – the sight of holiday lights and decorations on Broadway. We would drive down the whole shopping district seeing lights. In those days, big decorations crossed Broadway from one side of the street to the other. The anticipation of getting there was a big part of childhood.