Event List for Thursday, January 29th, 2026 for Bayonne and Secaucus Jersey City, Hoboken,

Bayonne Events

Events in Bayonne are primarily centered around the public library and local school activities.

In-Person ESL Class : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Bayonne Public Library , Classrooms A and B. This session is designed for adults and seniors looking to learn English.

Note: A previously scheduled Bayonne Public Schools class visit to the library at 9:30 AM has been cancelled.

Secaucus Events

Secaucus events for this date include a health-focused webinar and local high school sports.

Managing Your Back Pain (Webinar) : 10:30 AM. This free Zoom webinar is hosted by the HSS Department of Orthopedic Surgery to help residents understand different types of back pain.

: 10:30 AM. This free Zoom webinar is hosted by the HSS Department of Orthopedic Surgery to help residents understand different types of back pain. Girls Varsity Ice Hockey : 5:00 PM. Secaucus High School will face off against Newark East Side at Secaucus High School.

: 5:00 PM. will face off against Newark East Side at Secaucus High School. Library Hours : The Secaucus Public Library and the Katherine Steffens Annex are open for standard Thursday hours. The Main Library is open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and the Annex is open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Jersey City Events

Trivia Night at 902 Brewing Co. at 7:00 PM at 101 Pacific Avenue (902 Brewing Co.): Test your knowledge while enjoying craft beers at this dog-friendly brewery.

Jersey City Connects | Candle Making Workshop at 6:30 PM at 225 Hutton Street (The Hutton Restaurant and Bar): Create your own custom candle with all materials provided.



Hotel California: An Exhibition by Flying Knight at 6:00 PM at 159 Morgan Street (Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District): Attend the opening of an art exhibition by Jayda Knight.



LSC After Dark at Liberty Science Center at 6:00 PM at 222 Jersey City Boulevard (Liberty Science Center): A nightlife event for adults (tickets available).



“Can’t Cancel Stoopid” Live Comedy Show at 7:30 PM at Art House Productions: A live stand-up comedy show featuring several comedians.



Hoboken Events

Kids Art Classes at the Museum at 10:00 AM at 1301 Hudson Street (Hoboken Historical Museum): Fun art-making classes for children aged 2-5 (must be accompanied by an adult).



Everyone Can Do Yoga at 1:00 PM at 500 Park Avenue (Hoboken Public Library): A mindful yoga class for all experience levels led by Jane Porges.

After School Story Time at 3:30 PM at 500 Park Avenue (Hoboken Public Library): Enjoy books, music, and movement after school.



KPop Demon Hunters Trivia at 4:00 PM at 500 Park Avenue (Hoboken Public Library): Join a KPop-themed trivia game with prizes for winners.



Jillian Pransky: The Power of the Pause at 7:00 PM at 100 Bloomfield Street (Little City Books): A workshop on mindfulness and slowing down reactive thought patterns. Tickets are available for $10 on the Eventbrite page.

