Event List for Thursday, January 29th, 2026 for Bayonne and Secaucus Jersey City, Hoboken,

Bayonne Events
Events in Bayonne are primarily centered around the public library and local school activities.
- In-Person ESL Class: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Bayonne Public Library, Classrooms A and B. This session is designed for adults and seniors looking to learn English.
- Flu and COVID Vaccination Clinic: 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM at the Bayonne Public Library, 2nd Floor Gallery. These free seasonal clinics also offer high-dose flu shots and Jynneos (Monkeypox/Smallpox) vaccines.
- Bayonne Book Club Meeting: 7:00 PM at the Bayonne Public Library, Small Programming Room (2nd Floor). The January 2026 meeting features a discussion of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman. Attendees may participate in person or virtually via Zoom.
- Bayonne Public Schools – IReady Lit Task: An all-day academic event for students in grades K-3 across the district.
- Boys Varsity Basketball: 4:15 PM. Bayonne High School will play against Hoboken High School at the Hoboken High School Gym.
- Junior Varsity (JV): 5:45 PM.
- Freshman: 7:00 PM.
Note: A previously scheduled Bayonne Public Schools class visit to the library at 9:30 AM has been cancelled.
Secaucus Events
Secaucus events for this date include a health-focused webinar and local high school sports.
- Managing Your Back Pain (Webinar): 10:30 AM. This free Zoom webinar is hosted by the HSS Department of Orthopedic Surgery to help residents understand different types of back pain.
- Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: 5:00 PM. Secaucus High School will face off against Newark East Side at Secaucus High School.
- Library Hours: The Secaucus Public Library and the Katherine Steffens Annex are open for standard Thursday hours. The Main Library is open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and the Annex is open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.
- Jersey City Events
- Trivia Night at 902 Brewing Co. at 7:00 PM at 101 Pacific Avenue (902 Brewing Co.): Test your knowledge while enjoying craft beers at this dog-friendly brewery.
Jersey City Connects | Candle Making Workshop at 6:30 PM at 225 Hutton Street (The Hutton Restaurant and Bar): Create your own custom candle with all materials provided.
Hotel California: An Exhibition by Flying Knight at 6:00 PM at 159 Morgan Street (Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District): Attend the opening of an art exhibition by Jayda Knight.
LSC After Dark at Liberty Science Center at 6:00 PM at 222 Jersey City Boulevard (Liberty Science Center): A nightlife event for adults (tickets available).
“Can’t Cancel Stoopid” Live Comedy Show at 7:30 PM at Art House Productions: A live stand-up comedy show featuring several comedians.
Hoboken Events
Kids Art Classes at the Museum at 10:00 AM at 1301 Hudson Street (Hoboken Historical Museum): Fun art-making classes for children aged 2-5 (must be accompanied by an adult).
Everyone Can Do Yoga at 1:00 PM at 500 Park Avenue (Hoboken Public Library): A mindful yoga class for all experience levels led by Jane Porges.
After School Story Time at 3:30 PM at 500 Park Avenue (Hoboken Public Library): Enjoy books, music, and movement after school.
KPop Demon Hunters Trivia at 4:00 PM at 500 Park Avenue (Hoboken Public Library): Join a KPop-themed trivia game with prizes for winners.
Jillian Pransky: The Power of the Pause at 7:00 PM at 100 Bloomfield Street (Little City Books): A workshop on mindfulness and slowing down reactive thought patterns. Tickets are available for $10 on the Eventbrite page.
