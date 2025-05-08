Your Voice Matters: Join the Jersey City Public Library for the 31st District Assembly Forum

Reminder: Join Jersey City Free Public Library, I Love Greenville, and SafeStreetsJC for the 31st District 2025 Assembly Candidate Forum! Cunningham Branch Library (275 Martin Luther King Drive)

Monday, May 12

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, learn where they stand on key issues, and ask your questions. It’s a great way to stay informed and engaged in your community! You can submit your questions for the candidates to address using this link Gillian Sarjeant-Allen, the Secretary of the Jersey City Free Public Library Foundation and founder of Radical Solutions LLC, and Lewis Spears, Director of the Lee Hagan Africana Studies Center at New Jersey City University, will serve as moderators for the forum. DID YOU KNOW? Jersey City is split between two different state Assembly districts. Not sure which district you’re in? Look for your address on this map. Please register to attend this event with the link below.?