Kitty Spash Garden Opens at DreamWorks Water Park East Rutherford NJ

Photo Courtesy of American Dream Mall, East Rutherford, NJ

DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream in East Rutherford now houses the largest Splash Pad in North America when its Kitty Splash Garden opened on May 7th, 2025

Inspired by the hit preschool show, Gabby’s Doll House is designed just for toddlers and young children.

While the children take to the water, adults can enjoy a full menu of cocktails, beer, and frozen drinks. When the children get hungry, kid-friendly spots like Trolls Ice-Sing Cream, Beach Haven, where your family can enjoy a frozen treat, or a pizza.

Kitty Splash Garden is the newest addition to the 8.5-acre indoor water park—the largest in the U.S. DreamWorks Water Park features 40 water slides and 27 attractions, including:

Thrillagascar and Jungle Jammer (the world’s tallest indoor body slides). The colorful play area includes interactive features, character appearances, and many places for kids to splash, explore, and cool off.

Far Far A Bay Wavepool (the world’s largest indoor surfing wave pool)

DreamWorks DreamRunner (the world’s longest indoor hydromagnetic water coaster)

For more information, visit https://www.americandream.com/venue/dreamworks-water-park

Excerpts of this post appeared in the Bayonne Voice