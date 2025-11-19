Thursday, November 20th, Events for Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne NJ

Events in Jersey City
Live Music: Brent Birckhead Jazz
The Jersey City Theater Center will open its 20th Anniversary Season with a performance by saxophonist Brent Birckhead and his band. A free reception will follow the performance.
White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave.
7:30 p.m..
LSC After Dark: ’90s Night An adults-only Thursday night event at the Liberty Science Center featuring DJs, dancing, themed laser and planetarium shows, food, and drinks.
Liberty Science Center, 222 Jersey City Blvd.
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m..
29th Annual Toy Drive Donations: The Office of Cultural Affairs is accepting donations for its annual toy drive.
Various locations, including the Office of Cultural Affairs at 194 Newark Ave.
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..
Historic Downtown Farmers Market: A farmers’ market offering fresh and local produce.
Grove Street PATH Plaza.
3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
Events in Hoboken
Downtown Farmers Market
A farmers’ market offering fresh produce and goods from local New Jersey farms and businesses.
Garden Street Plaza at Garden and Fourth Street.
3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
Clueless Comedy: A stand-up comedy fundraiser. Check event details for the specific location in Hoboken.
8:00 p.m..
Events in Bayonne
Bayonne Elks Special Friends Dance
An event for individuals with special needs hosted by the Bayonne Elks.
Bayonne Elks Lodge. 6:00 p.m..