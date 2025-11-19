Thursday, November 20th, Events for Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne NJ

Events in Jersey City

Live Music: Brent Birckhead Jazz

The Jersey City Theater Center will open its 20th Anniversary Season with a performance by saxophonist Brent Birckhead and his band. A free reception will follow the performance.

White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave.

7:30 p.m..

LSC After Dark: ’90s Night An adults-only Thursday night event at the Liberty Science Center featuring DJs, dancing, themed laser and planetarium shows, food, and drinks.

Liberty Science Center, 222 Jersey City Blvd.

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m..

29th Annual Toy Drive Donations: The Office of Cultural Affairs is accepting donations for its annual toy drive.

Various locations, including the Office of Cultural Affairs at 194 Newark Ave.

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

Historic Downtown Farmers Market: A farmers’ market offering fresh and local produce.

Grove Street PATH Plaza.

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Events in Hoboken

Downtown Farmers Market

A farmers’ market offering fresh produce and goods from local New Jersey farms and businesses.

Garden Street Plaza at Garden and Fourth Street.

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Clueless Comedy: A stand-up comedy fundraiser. Check event details for the specific location in Hoboken.

8:00 p.m..

Events in Bayonne

Bayonne Elks Special Friends Dance

An event for individuals with special needs hosted by the Bayonne Elks.

Bayonne Elks Lodge. 6:00 p.m..