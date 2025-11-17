NJ Transit to Take Over Bayonne Broadway Bus

Route Effective December 1, 2025

NJ Transit has advised the City of Bayonne that it will assume operation of the Broadway Bus route in Bayonne effective Monday, December 1, 2025. Earlier this month, Emil Massa, President of Broadway Bus, advised the community that the private bus company would cease operations. His company will operate the Broadway Bus route through Sunday, November 30.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said, “I would like to thank Emil Massa and his predecessors for their long service to the community with the Broadway Bus. I would also like to thank NJ Transit for taking over the route, so that bus service will continue for the senior citizens, shoppers, students, workers, and others who use the Broadway Bus.”

According to information provided by NJ Transit, after it assumes management of the Broadway Bus route on December 1, the hours of operation will be weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Service will be every thirty minutes during those hours of operation.

Mayor Davis concluded, “Bayonne has a long tradition of being a convenient community with several transportation options. I am glad that tradition will continue. NJ Transit will now be providing bus service on Broadway, Avenue C, and Kennedy Boulevard, in addition to its Light Rail service with four Bayonne stations. Soon, New York Waterway will offer ferry service between Bayonne and Manhattan. The return of ferry service to Bayonne will make our community an even more convenient place in the heart of the metropolitan area.”

NJ Transit is a public transportation corporation that was established by the State of New Jersey in 1979. NJ Transit began by managing bus lines that had been operated previously by the Public Service Enterprise Group, the parent company of PSE&G. In 1983, NJ Transit took over several passenger rail lines in the Garden State from Conrail, which wanted to focus on operating freight trains.

Today, NJ Transit operates bus, commuter rail, and light rail services.