The Mercy House to Host Baby Showers for Expectant Mothers in Need

Celebrations Begin March 18 in Newark

he Mercy House, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark, will host its first-ever baby showers for expectant mothers in need at its three locations. The events will take place in Newark on March 18, Jersey City on April 3 and Elizabeth on June 4, each beginning at 11 a.m.

During each celebration, expectant mothers will enjoy refreshments and receive gift bags filled with essential baby supplies, including diapers, wipes, ointment and toys. Mercy House staff and volunteers also will be available to discuss ongoing support services for mothers after childbirth. Additionally, attendees will have a chance to win raffle prizes such as a stroller, a car seat and other new baby equipment.

“These baby showers are not only a joyful way to celebrate expectant mothers, but they also serve a critical purpose in providing much-needed supplies,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of The Mercy House. “Many women we serve can’t afford traditional baby showers, where gifts often overflow. These events ensure they receive essential items to help care for their newborns.”

The baby showers reflect The Mercy House’s origins as a resource and referral center specifically for pregnant women and mothers. While its mission has expanded to serve anyone in need, The Mercy House remains committed to assisting mothers by providing food, clothing and nursery necessities. In fact, diapers and children’s clothing continue to be among the most requested items at its locations.

“When a woman learns she is expecting, it can feel overwhelming — especially if she doesn’t have the resources or a support system,” Riley said. “At The Mercy House, we want all mothers to know they are not alone. We are here to help ensure they have everything they need to help raise their children. These baby showers highlight that commitment.”

Despite these new baby shower events, The Mercy House will continue its traditional spring celebrations, including its Easter Candy Giveaway on April 14 in Jersey City, April 15 in Newark and April 16 in Elizabeth. Additional gift giveaways will be held for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in May and June, respectively.

Founded in 2018, The Mercy House provides nonperishable food, clothing, baby supplies, furniture and assistance finding employment and housing for anyone in need. Its three locations in Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth serve approximately 300 people weekly.

To volunteer or donate, contact Cheryl A. Riley at cheryl.riley@rcan.org. For more information, visit www.rcan.org/mercy-house.

The Archdiocese of Newark serves 1.3 million Catholics throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. The Archdiocese has 211 parishes, 67 Catholic schools, and many missions and ministries. Hundreds of Masses are celebrated in more than a dozen languages each week. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., the sixth archbishop of Newark, leads the Archdiocese with four auxiliary bishops. Together, they serve the northern New Jersey community through faith, education, and social services. For more information, visit www.rcan.org.