Moderator Cheryl Mack andBridge Art Gallerpy presents Artist Talk

Expressive Creative SoulArt Exhibition + Artist TalkSunday, March 23rd3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Join us for an engaging artist talk featuring the talented participants of the Expressive Creative Soul Art Exhibition, curated by Bridge Art Gallery. This dynamic conversation will be led by Cheryl Mack from Bridge Art Gallery, who will sit down with artist Lana Abrahams Murawski to explore her artistic journey and creative inspirations. Additionally, Dr. Antoinette Ellis-Williams will engage in a thought-provoking dialogue with her brother, artist Stephen B. Ellis, delving into themes of artistic expression, identity, and personal storytelling. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insight into the creative process and the powerful narratives behind the artwork!

Nimbus Art Center – 329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ

Sunday, March 23rd | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM



FREE TO ATTEND