Sharon Ashe Nadrowski Names 1st Ward Council Running Mate

Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, candidate for Mayor of Bayonne, recently announced that Gene Perry will be running for First Ward Council, citing his deep roots in the community, decades of professional experience, and long-standing commitment to public service.

Gene Perry is a lifelong Bayonne resident with over 61 years of experience in the city. A graduate of Centenary University with a degree in business administration and a minor in finance, Gene has spent over 34 years working in the cargo transportation industry. He has also been deeply involved in Bayonne’s youth and community organizations, including the Bayonne Police Athletic League, Bayonne Wrestling Association, and Bayonne Little League, where he has volunteered for more than 25 years.

“Gene Perry represents the kind of leadership Bayonne needs right now,” said Sharon Ashe Nadrowski. “He understands the First Ward because he’s lived it his entire life. Gene brings honesty, experience, and a willingness to listen, qualities that are essential for restoring trust in local government and delivering real results for our residents.”

Gene’s decision to run is rooted in his belief that meaningful change happens when community members step forward to be part of the solution. His priorities include responsible budgeting, community safety, stronger oversight of local industrial operations, and protecting programs that support Bayonne’s children and families.

“I’m proud to support Gene Perry as a candidate for First Ward Council,” Nadrowski added. “Together, we are committed to working with residents, addressing long-standing concerns, and building a Bayonne that is safer, stronger, and better prepared for the future.”

Gene Perry’s candidacy reflects a shared vision with Sharon Ashe Nadrowski’s mayoral campaign—focused on accountability, collaboration, and putting Bayonne residents first.