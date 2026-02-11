Hudson County Community College Recognized as National Finalist in Six Awards of Excellence Categories

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has been recognized as a national finalist in six American Association of Community Colleges’ Awards of Excellence categories. Pictured here: members of the HCCC Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging team; HCCC-New Jersey Reentry Corporation leadership; Faculty Innovation Finalist Joseph Gallo; Rising Star Manager Finalist Amaalah Ogburn; Rising Star Executive Finalist Dr. Heather DeVries; and Faculty Member Finalist Karen Hosick.

For the second time in three years, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) programs, faculty, and staff are finalists for six of ten American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Awards of Excellence. HCCC is the only community college in the United States to be honored as finalists in so many categories. Nationwide winners will be announced at AACC’s Annual Conference, April 10-14, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.