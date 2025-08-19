QDOBA MEXICAN EATS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN SECAUCUS, NJ ON AUGUST 29



Grand Opening to Include Ribbon Cutting with The Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce and Special Guests, and Free QDOBA for a Year for First 100 Guests with Purchase



QDOBA Mexican Eats, the fast-casual restaurant known for its bold flavors and fully customizable menu, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Secaucus, New Jersey. Operated by franchise group TIG Corporation, the new restaurant will offer fan-favorite entrées like burrito bowls, quesadillas, and tacos—with no extra charge for premium toppings like hand-smashed guac and 3-cheese queso.

The festivities will kick off at 10:30 a.m., when the first 100 guests who make a purchase will score FREE QDOBA burritos or bowls every month for a year. Guests are encouraged to line up early to secure their spot. The celebration will continue throughout the day with a DJ, prizes, games, and giveaways. At 10:15 a.m., the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening with special guests in attendance.



Friday, August 29

Festivities Begin: 10:30 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting: 10:15 a.m.



QDOBA Mexican Eats

200 Mill Creek Drive

Secaucus, NJ 07094

Pranav Desai, Executive, TIG Corporation

Representatives from Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce

Local officials and community members



This is the first QDOBA location in Secaucus and part of the brand’s continued expansion across the Northeast. The grand opening celebration highlights QDOBA’s dedication to bold flavors, community connection, and giving back.